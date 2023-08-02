SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will be conducting dove hunts on Friday, Sept. 1, at South Sand Creek and Whitley Creek Dove Fields.

Six blinds are available at South Sand Creek and 14 blinds will be available at Whitley Creek. All hunters are required to use nontoxic shot at both fields.

On Sept. 1, two hunts will take place at each field, one in the morning from 6:30–11:30 a.m., and one in the afternoon from 2-7 p.m. Permit applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Shelbyville/Recreation/Hunting/.

The application deadline is 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11. The public drawing for permits will take at 10 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 2, and throughout the remainder of the 2023 Illinois dove season, hunting will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from designated blinds.

For more information call Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951, ext. 7001.

