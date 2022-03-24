Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Improvement Day rescheduled

LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will place donated Christmas trees and artificial structures into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries on Sunday, March 27.

The workday was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 26, but has been rescheduled due to safety concerns associated with forecasted high winds for Saturday.

To volunteer, meet at the Wilborn Creek Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot by 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9 a.m. A free lunch will be provided.

Maps with exact GPS locations of the cubes and artificial stumps will be available following the event at local businesses for 60 days. Then, can be printed from the LSFHA Facebook page and the USACE Lake Shelbyville website after 60 days has expired.

All participants will receive aerial maps with coordinates detailing where the Christmas trees were placed for later fishing reference. Maps of the Christmas trees locations will not be supplied to the general public.

For more information call Natural Resources Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951, ext. 7001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.