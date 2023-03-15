SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will place donated Christmas trees and artificial structures into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries on Saturday, March 25.

Volunteers are needed on shore to help bundle and place trees in boats. To volunteer, meet at the Dam West Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot by 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9 a.m. A free lunch will be provided.

Maps with exact GPS locations of the cubes and artificial stumps will be available following the event at local businesses for 60 days. Then, maps can be printed from the LSFHA Facebook page and the USACE Lake Shelbyville website after 60 days has expired.

All participants will receive aerial maps with coordinates detailing where the Christmas trees were placed for later fishing reference.

Maps of the Christmas trees locations will not be supplied to the general public.

For more information on this fish habitat project, or if you plan to bring a boat please contact Natural Resources Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951, ext. 7001.

