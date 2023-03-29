URBANA — In response to rising food and meat prices and the challenges food pantries have in obtaining meat, University of Illinois Extension, along with key partners, launched the Illinois Deer Donation Program in 2022.

This 12-county pilot program fought food insecurity by matching hunters in East Central Illinois with meat processors and food pantries.

Extension is presenting a live online webinar summarizing the outcomes of the inaugural program from noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Information covered will include pounds of meat donated, number of pantries reached, and plans for next year. Representatives of The Master’s Hands food pantry and Morgan’s Meat Market will share their experiences participating in the program.

Food pantry managers, hunters, conservation agencies, and potential meat processors who want to be involved in future donation programs are encouraged to participate. Those interested in attending can register at go.illinois.edu/DeerDonationRecap

For more information or if reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, please contact Caitlin Mellendorf or call 217-877-6042.

