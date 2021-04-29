Life Center canoe and kayak race fundraiser set for June

TOLEDO — The annual canoe and kayak race to benefit the Life Centers of Cumberland and Clark counties is scheduled for June 5.

This will be the 36th year for the canoe race. Several years ago, organizers added kayaks to the event. Canoes will start at 8 a.m. and kayaks will follow at 9 a.m., both at the Ryan Bridge, north of Greenup and end at the Illinois 121 Bridge in Greenup. The entire route is 10 miles.

With the COVID pandemic, the Life Center still relies on the community, to help keep programs open for seniors in Cumberland and Clark counties.

Each two-person team competing in the canoe race is asked to raise a minimum of $75 in pledges, and each one-person kayaker is asked to raise a minimum of $40 in pledges. Additional funds are encouraged, but not required.

Canoers and kayakers are asked to bring their pledge sheets and funds raised on race day. Applications/pledge forms are available at the Life Center office at 507 E. Main St., Toledo or by calling 217-849-3965.

Participants are responsible for their own canoe/kayak, life jackets, sunglasses, sun block, drinks and insurance.