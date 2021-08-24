Master Gardener and Naturalist volunteers to host upcoming tree identification walks

MATTOON — Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby counties will host tree identification walks this fall.

Sessions are free and open to the public. Participants can attend one or all three classes, and space is limited.

University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Sarah Vogel will lead the walks and discuss characteristics of trees and how to use them for identification.

“Our volunteers are glad to offer these opportunities to the public,” says program coordinator Jenny Lee, “it’s a great way to discover more about the natural world around us.”

Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on select Wednesdays this fall. On Sept. 8 participants meet at Lake Charleston Spillway Park pavilion, on Sept. 29 at General Dacey Trail in Forest Park in Shelbyville, and Oct.13 at Walnut Point State Park Pleasant View parking area in Oakland.

Registration for the sessions are open now and will close two days before each scheduled walk.

Register at https://go.illinois.edu/treeidwalk. For more information, contact Jenny Lee at jalee73@illinois.edu or call 217-345-7034.

The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener and Master Naturalist training. Find Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby County Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists on Facebook.

