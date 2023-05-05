MATTOON — The Master Gardeners' annual spring plant sale returns to Garden Fest at Lytle Park where they will be selling a variety of plants from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 13
Knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be available throughout the morning to address your yard and garden questions and give you suggestions for planting, pruning, and landscaping.
This year they will feature a limited amount of hostas to add to your shaded landscapes including Blue Mouse Ears, Island Breeze and Shadowland Whee.
Limited quantities of 10-inch and 14-inch hanging basket assortments of petunias, impatiens, and geraniums will also be sold on a first come, first serve basis.
A wide variety of tomatoes will be available including Better Boy, Brandywine, Early Girls, Sun Sugar and Sweet Million, along with pepper types perfect for making salsa including Habanero Red, jalapeno, Better Belle, California Wonder, and Giant Marconi, one of the best peppers for grilling.
Limited quantities of pollinator-friendly plants, herbs, and houseplants along with gardening gloves, garden décor, and gently used gardening items will also be offered this year.
Visit the Master Gardeners' Facebook page to see some of the featured plants.
