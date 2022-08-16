Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest now open

The Nature Conservancy has announced the 2022 Global Photo Contest is now open for submissions. The celebrated global photography competition will begin accepting submissions through the contest’s deadline of Aug. 31.

Past winning photographs have come from across the globe and featured a wide range of incredible animals, locations, and moments that celebrate the breathtaking beauty and crucial importance of nature. The 2021 contest received more than 100,000 photo submissions from a record-breaking 158 countries, with the top prize going to photographer Anup Shah of the United Kingdom for his photo of a western lowland gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic.

This year, the contest debuts two new categories, Plants or Fungi and Climate, to accompany last year’s categories of People & Nature, Landscape, Water, and Wildlife. Winning images will be selected by a panel of renowned judges that includes leading conservation photographer Ami Vitale as well as YouTube star and wildlife educator Coyote Peterson.

The 2022 panel of judges will award their Grand Prize—a trip to Punta del Este, Uruguay to attend an Extreme-E race (www.extreme-e.com). Also, up for grabs is the Guest Judge Choice award (chosen by Ami Vitale) with a prize of a $5,000-value camera kit, and the Celebrity Choice award (chosen by Coyote Peterson) with a prize of a $2,500 gift card and a 1:1 virtual meeting with Coyote. First-place winners of the contest’s six categories will each receive a gift card valued at $750, while second-place winners will each receive a $500 USD gift card.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter. All winners will be announced in September. Go to nature.org/photocontest for more info on contest rules, photo specifications and how to enter. To view all the 2021 winning photos visit: www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/photo-contest/2021-winners/

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, they create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to the world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together.

In Illinois, The Nature Conservancy has helped protect more than 86,000 acres across the state since its inception more than 60 years ago with a particular focus on conservation of the prairies, savannas, forests, wetlands, lakes, and rivers that dot the landscape. To learn more, visit nature.org/illinois or follow @nature_press on Twitter.