New equipment added to Martinsville park

Construction crews install new outdoor exercise equipment at Woodlands Park in Martinsville.

 Submitted photo

MARTINSVILLE — The Woodlands, a new park in Martinsville, is fast becoming a favorite place of adventure for all ages.

The main goal of the park, while in the planning stage, was to make it a place where adults, as well as children, could have fun.

Even though The Woodlands has been open for less than two years, two additions in particular have been making that goal a reality — a 90 foot slide, and 200 foot double zip lines. In March, outdoor exercise equipment and outdoor musical instruments were added.

The Woodlands committee, with the help of J.B. Esker & Sons, installed the outdoor exercise equipment.

