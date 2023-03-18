OAKLAND — Oakland Park District’s Water Tower Park in Oakland will soon be the home of 25 new four-foot-tall oak trees.

The trees, a mix of white oak, red oak, and bur oak, will be planted by local 4-H members, Master Naturalists, and community volunteers as part of the Illinois 4-H Green Communities Tree Program.

Planting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, with a rain-date of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. To volunteer to be part of the planting crew, contact the Coles County Extension office at 217-234-7034 to register.

The Illinois 4-H Green Communities Tree Program is a partnership between Illinois 4-H and the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts Forestry Committee to raise awareness of Illinois’ diminishing oak forests and to educate youth and community members on the value of native oak trees and forests to Illinois.

Funding for the first two years of tree planting was provided by Illinois Forestry Development Council, University of Illinois Extension Foundation, and AISWCD. The statewide initiative is coordinated at the local level by Coles County 4-H and the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District. Last year’s tree planting location in Coles County was the Lake Charleston Spillway Park, in Charleston.

Each participating district is supplied with 25 trees to be planted on a public site within the district. A total of 950 four-foot-tall potted oak trees supplied by Forrest Keeling Nursery of Elsberry, Missouri will be planted this spring.

Throughout Illinois and the Midwest, oak-hickory forests are diminishing and being overtaken by less desirable forests of primarily beech and maple. It is projected that some Illinois oak-hickory forests, particularly in Southwestern Illinois, will be completely overtaken by beech and maple by 2050 if management practices aren’t initiated soon.

For more information contact Jessica Hays, program coordinator at 217-345-7034 or Lauren Spaniol, resource conservationist, at 217-345-3901 ext. 3.