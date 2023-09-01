TOLEDO — Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District will be sponsoring a pond management demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, on the Padrick Farm northwest of Toledo.

District Fisheries biologists with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will discuss fish pond management strategies, including what kinds of fish to stock in your pond, how many of each kind to stock and how to control fish population in your pond.

Aquatic weed control methods will also be discussed, including what needs to be controlled and how to do it. If you have a pond weed you would like identified, bring a sample of it with you.

IDNR will also conduct a “fish shocking” to determine what kind of fish are in the pond and make recommendations on how to correctly manage the pond and be available to answer questions on pond construction.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 217-849-2201 ext. 3.