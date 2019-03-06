CHARLESTON -- It was a pleasant surprise for a local birder, Ron Bradley, when he headed out to the lake Tuesday after noticing something in the treeline he had not seen in his four decades or so spotting and recording bird sightings at Lake Charleston and surrounding areas.
Bald eagles -- a lot of bald eagles.
The local birder who has been tracking birds, namely bald eagles, in the area since the mid to late '70s said he saw more bald eagles than he has ever seen at the lake Tuesday.
CHARLESTON -- The Lake Charleston area has been developing for years, whether through its trail system, its facilities or programs to kill non…
"It is very exciting," Bradley said.
Bradley, a birder who regularly sends bird sighting reports from Lake Charleston to an international bird database, said he sighted 34 bald eagles resting on the lakeside treeline, the largest population of the bird he has seen at the lake by a wide margin.
Two years ago, the birder saw the bald eagle population at 24, and populations were even more slight before that. But based on his sightings over the years, there might be a growing trend of the national bird at the lake.
This has been a trend Bradley has been seeing in the past 15 years, and he said Lake Charleston might become a bigger hub for bald eagle nestings in the future if area residents play their cards right.
Eagles are leery of humans, and when a human gets too close to their nest or to them, they often abandon the nesting area altogether in the following year. While the birds establish this area as a nesting area, it is best to minimize close observation, Bradley warned.
Bradley noted an eagle's personal space is a lot wider than one might expect, so those interested in viewing them or their nests are asked to do so from a distance with binoculars.
The time frame these eagles might remain in the area is slim, ranging from a day to a week. The population is always high at this specific time of the year, according to Bradley.
Eagle populations around the lake jump for a brief period of time depending on a multitude of factors including weather. Bradley said the eagles often come here for a short period after ice starts to recede.
They hang around the lake to find locations to nest. He said the lake also has a good supply of gizzard shad fish at this time of year, which are "easy pickings" for the bald eagle.
Bradley indicated they might stay as long as the weather sits where has been for the past few days.
Bradley said it was a sight to see, watching such a concentrated number of the bird all at once, especially because a large majority of them were fully grown adults identifiable by their all-white heads and tails and deep dark chocolate brown bodies. He said it was a unique event for the area.
"I never tire of watching these eagles," he said.
After they leave, they will be traveling further north for the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ok, so now I'm beginning to understand why the fish population is down at the lake. Pesky birds! LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.