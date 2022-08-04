Prairie Pedal bicycle ride to raise funds for Macon County natural areas

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold this annual Prairie Pedal bicycling fundraiser event on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

This fundraiser supports natural areas and wildlife in Macon County.

Register by Aug. 31 for $30 per rider, or for $35 per rider beginning Sept. 1 through the day of the event.

Ride registration includes a beanie and bicycle saddle bag, weli-stocked rest stops, support vehicles to assist riders, and a chili lunch afterwards featuring live music from The Tangents. Riders for the 40- and 62-mile routes may begin between 6:30-8 a.m. Riders on the 20-mile route may begin between 8-10 a.m.

All routes begin and end at Rock Springs Conservation Area, located at 3939 Nearing Lane, on the southwestern edge of Decatur. Visit MaconCountyConservationFoundation.org to register. Event takes place rain or shine.