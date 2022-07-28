Prairie Pedal Bicycle Ride to raise funds for natural areas and wildlife

DECATUR — Support natural areas and wildlife by riding your bicycle in Prairie Pedal.

The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold this annual bicycling fundraiser event on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This fundraiser supports natural areas and wildlife in Macon County.

Healthy natural areas are vital to the community. They help ensure we have clean air and water, space for wildlife, and they are part of the community’s way of life: offering hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, and many other forms of outdoor recreation.

Register by August 31 for $30 per rider, or for $35 per rider beginning September 1 through the day of the event.

Ride registration includes a beanie and bicycle saddle bag, well stocked rest stops, support vehicles to assist riders, and a chili lunch afterwards featuring live music from The Tangents. Riders for the 40- and 62-mile routes may begin between 6:30-8 a.m. Riders on the 20-mile route may begin between 8-10 a.m.

All routes begin and end at Rock Springs Conservation Area. Visit MaconCountyConservationFoundation.org to register. Event takes place rain or shine.

You don’t have to be a cyclist to support Prairie Pedal: You may also donate online at MaconCountyConservationFoundation.org. All funds benefit natural areas and wildlife in Macon County.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located at 3939 Nearing Lane, on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.