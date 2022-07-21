Registration open for 2022 Casey In Action 5K Fun Run/Walk

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASEY — Registration is open for Casey In Action’s annual KZ 5K set for 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Race Chair Jenny Winschief has finalized the chip-timed 3.1-mile course to begin at 200 E. Main St., next to the World’s Largest Rocking Chair.

Visit its Facebook page "CIA KZ5K" for information. A printable registration form is available there and can be submitted with payment. Visit getmeregistered.com/kz5k to register online by midnight Thursday, Sept. 1.

A race T-shirt is guaranteed for those who register by Aug. 15. In-person registration is also available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. race day on the porch of Whitling Whimsy, 107 E. Main St. for the 7 a.m. start of the race.

Awards will be given for fastest male and female (overall) and first and second male and female in each age group.

Theater in the Park to present 'Sunday in the Park With George'

Net proceeds will benefit Casey In Action's many community projects, Big Things in a Small Town and The Casey Popcorn Festival. For more information visit bigthingssmalltown.com and popcornfestival.net.

For race related questions, visit its Facebook page or contact ciakz5k@gmail.com

