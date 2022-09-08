 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Registration open for 37th annual Amish Country Bicycle Tour

  • 0

ARTHUR — Join the Decatur Bicycle Club for their 37th annual tour through the largest Amish community in Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Choose routes of approximately 20, 42, or 60 miles through the villages of Arthur, Atwood and Arcola. Onsite registration from 7-10 a.m. will be at the start and finish lines at the Arthur Community Building, 120 E. Progress. Sixty mile riders must start no later than 8:30 a.m. The ride will held rain or shine. Registration fee is $35 per rider. Riders ages 5 and under are free.

Terrain is flat to rolling, appropriate for all riders and bicycle types through quiet backroads where horse drawn buggies and cottage industries are numerous. Rest stops on routes are hosting homemade Amish snacks, fruit and drinks.

Pauly's BBQ is hosting the post ride meal for $11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Building. RV camping will be available at Jurgens Park in Arthur, $20 per site. Tent Camping is free.

For more information visit decaturbicycleclub.org. To register online for visit active.com/cycling.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News