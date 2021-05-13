Registration open for Lake Shelbyville Kids Fishing Tournament

LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting a free fishing tournament for children 12 and under on Saturday, June 5, at Opossum Pond.

The pond is located near the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area.

Participants must pre-register by calling 217-774-3951 ext. 2, or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil. Information needed to register includes name of participant, age of participant on event day, name of parent/guardian, and phone number for parent/guardian.

Registration check in begins at 8:30 a.m. for the age 6 and under category, and participants will fish from 9-9:45 a.m. Registration check in begins at 9:30 a.m. for the age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish in each age division. All children will receive a certificate for participating. The tournament will be limited to bank fishing only. All participants are required to bring and wear a life jacket. Fishing equipment (including tackle and bait) is not provided, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.