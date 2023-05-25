Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting the Loop Lake Shelbyville bike ride on Saturday, June 10.

Riders have the option of a 22-mile, 34-mile, 48-mile or a 65-mile ride.

Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Friends of Lake Shelbyville, who provide education, historical interpretation, recreational and environmental improvements at Lake Shelbyville.

The bike ride starts at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center. Rest stops will be provided every 10-13 miles for riders with water and snacks available.

The 22-mile ride will take riders to Findlay and back to the visitor center. The 34-mile route will take riders toward Coon Creek and Lone Point Recreation Areas then to Findlay and back to the visitor center. The 47-mile and 65-mile routes will loop Lake Shelbyville, ferry across the lake at Lithia Springs and head back to the visitor center.

Check-in at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Riders may start riding after they have checked in.

Riders must be over the age of 14 years. If under the age of 18, riders must be accompanied by a responsible adult. All riders will be required to wear a helmet for the duration of the ride and obey all applicable state rules of the road.

Online registration can be found at bikereg.com/loop-lake-shelbyville.

