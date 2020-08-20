Shadow: Where's your favorite hunting spot?

A big majority of the dedicated bow hunters and some of the firearm advocates have long since been out scouting, cleaning and just doing the preliminary work necessary for enjoyable and successful deer hunts.
October will soon be here and those who prepare will be the most successful in their hunting endeavors.
This is not to say that you should have all your stands and blinds placed or anything quite that conclusive. One of the things that we must remember when we are doing this early season scouting is: As the crops are harvested and the natural foliage changes, so do the travel patterns of the animals.
These changes are because of the elements that control most all of nature's living animals. They must have food, water and sanctuary. The changing seasons along with harvests here in the Midwest affect all of these items to some extent.
Your particular hunt area may be affected very little or it may change drastically depending upon the elements and the terrain. Consider what these seasonal changes and any other modifications in the environment will have on your hunting spots.
For instance, one spot I hunt that was very remote just got a new resident on the opposite side of the section. He is building a big pond along with a house, machine shed and other new and noisy features. This may make some changes for the worse or the new water source may help; who knows? It’s just important to know of these changes and be flexible.
When scouting in these early season situations it’s important not to let your presence and activities negatively modify the hunting area and the animals. For instance running around on 4-wheelers with great regularity may smake that big buck decide that he likes another woods better than this one.
One of the best scouting techniques is to set out on an elevated edge of a very wide area, where your can see a full section or more with a spotting scope. This will allow you to see the deer movements and travel patterns as they are presently and also as they change with time.
By doing the above we can improve our hunting successes and make the whole process more enjoyable. You can decide early where your favorite spot is going to be and then change your mind with great regularity as most of us hunters do.
I’ll borrow a comment that Greg Ritz made some time ago: "My favorite hunting spot is the next place that I’m going to hunt." That’s because according to my plan, that’s where I’m going to harvest that monster buck.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
