Shadow: Where's your favorite hunting spot?

A big majority of the dedicated bow hunters and some of the firearm advocates have long since been out scouting, cleaning and just doing the preliminary work necessary for enjoyable and successful deer hunts.

October will soon be here and those who prepare will be the most successful in their hunting endeavors.

This is not to say that you should have all your stands and blinds placed or anything quite that conclusive. One of the things that we must remember when we are doing this early season scouting is: As the crops are harvested and the natural foliage changes, so do the travel patterns of the animals.

These changes are because of the elements that control most all of nature's living animals. They must have food, water and sanctuary. The changing seasons along with harvests here in the Midwest affect all of these items to some extent.

Your particular hunt area may be affected very little or it may change drastically depending upon the elements and the terrain. Consider what these seasonal changes and any other modifications in the environment will have on your hunting spots.