Students compete at Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet

Varsity teams are made up of four high school students from grades nine through twelve. A total of 140 students from 35 schools competed in this year’s event.
Junior varsity event topics included White-tailed Deer, Rivers and Streams, and Illinois Forest Products. Varsity teams tested over Easter Wild Turkey, Tallgrass Prairie, and Soil Science and Illinois Soils. There were 18 Junior Varsity teams and 17 Varsity teams in the competition.
Junior Varsity Results
1st Place – Litchfield
2nd Place – Cumberland
3rd Place – Casey-Westfield
Varsity Results
1st Place – Litchfield
2nd Place – Charleston
3rd Place – Neoga
Natural Resources Specialists at Lake Shelbyville presented the top three teams in each division with plaques donated in part by the Mattoon Exchange Club.
Lake Land College Professor Jeff White and his environmental science students assisted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in grading the tests and monitoring the division categories.