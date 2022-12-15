Summer employment available at Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2023 summer recreation season.
Lake Shelbyville offers opportunity for those students who plan to make a career in biological sciences, outdoor recreation, or law enforcement.
Temporary student positions are available for graduating seniors and college students.
Job announcements are available online at usajobs.gov under the job announcement number: SWGI220840331115PI
Applications are accepted through Jan. 11.
For more information or questions about the local jobs, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 ext. 0.
