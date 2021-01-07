Summer employment available at Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2021 summer recreation season.

Lake Shelbyville offers work experience opportunities for those students who plan to make a career in biological sciences, outdoor recreation, or law enforcement.

Temporary student positions are available for graduating seniors and college students at the GS-02 level. These positions are available in interpretive services, visitor assistance, facility/grounds maintenance, environmental stewardship, and administration with an hourly rate around $12.33 and a 40 hour per week work schedule during the summer term.

Candidates may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends and holiday shifts.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications: