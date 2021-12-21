Summer employment available at Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2022 summer recreation season.

Lake Shelbyville offers a great work experience opportunity for those students who plan to make a career in biological sciences, outdoor recreation, or law enforcement.

Temporary student positions are available for graduating seniors and college students at the GS-02 level.

These positions are available in interpretive services, visitor assistance, facility/grounds maintenance, environmental stewardship, and administration with an hourly rate around $12.33 and a 40 hour per week work schedule during the summer term. Candidates may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends and holiday shifts.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications:

• Enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half- time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate

• Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED

• Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average

• Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter

• Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position

• Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement

Applications accepted through Jan. 5.

Job Announcements are available online at www.usajobs.gov under the job announcement number: SWGI214791107465PI

Applicants must create a USAjobs account, build a profile, and create a resume. The job announcements can be located by entering the announcement number into the “keyword” search query on the homepage.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 extension 0 for any questions or assistance in applying for these positions.

