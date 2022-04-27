Take conservation action for Bobwhite Quail

CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled a new plan to help guide voluntary conservation work over the next five years across 25 states, including Illinois.

The work includes over 7 million acres of new conservation practices on productive, working lands, and will contribute to the current Administration’s efforts to make the nation a leader on climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience.

The plan will accelerate voluntary conservation efforts for the Northern bobwhite quail and the grassland and savanna landscapes that the species calls home. This plan, the Northern Bobwhite, Grasslands and Savannas Framework for Conservation Action, outlines how USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will work with agricultural producers and partners like Quail Forever to increase adoption of targeted conservation practices that are good for farmers, the bobwhite, and natural resources. This framework leverages conservation efforts on working lands and supports the Administration’s America the Beautiful initiative.

“When we manage for bobwhite habitat, we can also create healthier forests and forage, which is good for livestock producers, landowners, and natural resources,” said Ivan Dozier, NRCS State Conservationist in Illinois. “This new framework builds on what we know – that America’s agricultural producers using conservation practices are helping declining species like the bobwhite while also providing food and fiber and conserving our resources for future generations."

“Quail Forever recognizes the need to help landowners build farming systems that match profitability with ecological performance; supporting the bottom line of farmers and ranchers while contributing to a habitat mosaic that creates positive gains for bobwhite quail and other species,” said Ron Leathers, Chief Conservation Officer for Quail Forever.

The framework plans to reduce threats, like drought and wildfire, to grassland and savanna landscapes that northern bobwhite and other species call home; establish native warm-season grasses to reduce erosion, recharge aquifers and supplement forage during summer slump periods; and focus on key conservation practices, including prescribed grazing, brush management, prescribed burning, herbaceous weed treatment, forage and biomass planting, contour buffer strips and forest stand improvement.

How Landowners Can Get Involved

Farmers, livestock operators, and private landowners in the Midwest can work with NRCS to implement conservation practices on their working lands, including those that further this new framework. To learn more, they should contact their local USDA Service Center at www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator

