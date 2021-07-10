Thousands raised at Life Center canoe and kayak race fundraiser

TOLEDO — Under near-perfect conditions, the Life Center’s 36th annual canoe/kayak race was held June 5 on the Embarras River as teams of canoers and lone kayakers used their day to raise funds for the Life Center and have a day of fun and cooling off.

Working together, participants raised over $8,000.

The canoe team of Scott Beals and Brett Seagle crossed the finish line first, while Jeff Standard, in his 17th year of racing in his 50-year-old aluminum StarCraft canoe, placed first in kayaker division.

Winning second place was Jamie Hackett, kayaker. And the canoe team of Sabrina Feltner and Brock Miller also came in second. Kayaker Luke Wilson rounded out third place and four teams of canoers tied for third place. They were Bob Carr and Michelle Peters, Tom Webb and Kinda Heinbaugh; Sam Strohl and Kristi Ryan; and Craig and Kristen Knight.

Organizers thank local representative Patty Murray’s fraternal group of Modern Woodmen which gave matching funds of $2,500.

Canoer and kayakers came from Toledo, Jewett, Greenup, Casey, Moweaqua, Blue Mound, Lerna, Mattoon, Charleston, Chicago, Champaign, Urbana, Newton, Decatur, Mount Zion, Kansas and Albuquerque, New Mexico to participate.

