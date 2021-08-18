U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to auction off impounded deer stands

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the government vehicle compound south of the Lake Shelbyville Administration Building.

Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands to include climbing stands, single and buddy ladder stands, portable lock-ons and climbing sticks will be auctioned. Proceeds from the auction will help fund the Annual Youth Deer Hunt held in October and the Annual Disabled Deer Hunt held in November.

Anyone wishing to bid on any of the stands will be able to view all stands and sticks at the above date, time, and location. Bidders will fill out a bid sheet with their contact information, the stand number(s) they are bidding on, the bid amounts, and a mandatory liability form holding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and any of its partners harmless in the event of a tree stand accident.

Sealed bids will be opened promptly at 11 a.m. and stands will be awarded at noon to the high bidder. If the high bidder is not present, the stand will be awarded to the next highest bidder. Stands will not be kept for pickup at a later date for any reason.

For additional information on the silent auction or Lake Shelbyville's Tree Stand Policy please contact Park Ranger Taylor Finks at 217-774-3951 ext. 7028 or visit the Lake Shelbyville website at http://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Shelbyville/Recreation/Hunting/.

