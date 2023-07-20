CHARLESTON — The Urban Butterfly Initiative will host the fifth annual Charleston Butterfly Blitz from Saturday, July 22, through Sunday, July 30.

Anyone can help with the Blitz by uploading photos of butterflies taken from Coles County to iNaturalist using a computer or the free iNaturalist phone app.

iNaturalist helps identify the type of butterfly from the photo, so being able to recognize different butterflies is not required.

Full information about the Blitz and a four minute video tutorial can be found at urbanbutterflies.org/butterfly-blitz

Any butterfly observed in Coles County and submitted to iNaturalist during this event will be tallied. Paul Switzer, director of the Urban Butterfly Initiative, said every butterfly submitted helps the project. “Even if a person only submits one butterfly, that one butterfly is an important data point for us,” Switzer said.

This event is co-sponsored by the city of Charleston, Bike & Hike of Charleston, Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District, Eastern Illinois University, Fox Ridge State Park, and Grand Prairie Friends.

Bike & Hike has provided prizes for all participants. Prizes will also be given for most different species submitted and most observations submitted, including $100 off any bike purchase from Bike & Hike, $75 off labor for Bike & Hike-Charleston, a free water bottle, or a T-shirt.

Last year, participants contributed almost 1,400 observations to the Butterfly Blitz of 47 species. “Every year is different, and this year’s Blitz will give us a valuable snapshot of how butterflies are doing,” Switzer said. “Once we get this year’s results, we can compare them to those of previous Blitzes to get a good idea of trends in butterfly populations.”

For more information about the Butterfly Blitz and the Urban Butterfly Initiative, contact Switzer at ubutterflyinitiative@gmail.com.

Close Fireworks light up the night sky on Tuesday during the Charleston-Mattoon shared display at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Unity Walk participants wave at spectators Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue during the Mattoon Fourth of July parade. This procession featured parishioners from multiple churches walking together and wearing matching T-shirts. Don Coffey of Ashmore was announced as the Coles County Farmer of the Year during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston. Coffee stands with his wife, Brenda, next to the park's ball diamond. Children soak up all the fun to be had in the bubble pit during the Red, White, & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Members of the Charleston High School football team carry a large flag during the Red, White, & Blue Days in Charleston on Tuesday. A bulldog and rat terrier walk in the Red, White, & Blue Days Pet Parade at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Country singer Drake Milligan, arms raised at center stage, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston following an opening act by Alex Miller. Country singer Alex Miller, at left, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston as an opening act for Drake Milligan. Charleston and Mattoon celebrate Fourth of July Community members celebrated the 2023 Fourth of July with Red, White & Blue Days festivities in Charleston, parades in Charleston and Mattoon, and shared fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Fireworks light up the night sky on Tuesday during the Charleston-Mattoon shared display at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Unity Walk participants wave at spectators Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue during the Mattoon Fourth of July parade. This procession featured parishioners from multiple churches walking together and wearing matching T-shirts. Don Coffey of Ashmore was announced as the Coles County Farmer of the Year during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston. Coffee stands with his wife, Brenda, next to the park's ball diamond. Children soak up all the fun to be had in the bubble pit during the Red, White, & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Members of the Charleston High School football team carry a large flag during the Red, White, & Blue Days in Charleston on Tuesday. A bulldog and rat terrier walk in the Red, White, & Blue Days Pet Parade at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Country singer Drake Milligan, arms raised at center stage, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston following an opening act by Alex Miller. Country singer Alex Miller, at left, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston as an opening act for Drake Milligan.