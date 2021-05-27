Watch now: How to stay safe while boating on Illinois waterways

Williamson said, “The most prevalent problem is life jackets.”

Terry Arthur of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary said he has asked to see people’s life jackets “and they hand you these things and they’re still in the plastic packaging.”

In Illinois, life jackets are only required to be worn if you are a child under 13 or on a personal watercraft, such as a Jet Ski, at any age. But Williamson, Williams, Workman and Arthur all recommended wearing a life jacket any time you are in a boat.

The Illinois Recreation Boating Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, recorded 21 boating deaths on Illinois waters. Of the 21 fatalities, 15 may have survived if they had worn their life jackets, according to the report.

“Most people consider themselves to be a good swimmer and they’re not,” said Arthur. “Swimming in a heated pool in your swim clothes is totally different” from unexpectedly winding up in a lake or river.

Williams said he learned as a Boy Scout to “be prepared,” and said that’s good advice for boaters, too.