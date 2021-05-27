Watch now: How to stay safe while boating on Illinois waterways

CLINTON — Zack Williams has seen some strange things in his 2½ years with the Illinois Conservation Police, including a person who said, after narrowly avoiding a boating accident, “We didn’t think there were any rules out here.”
Yes, there are rules, and Williams, along with other conservation police officers, will be enforcing them Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
“If there’s good weather Memorial Day weekend, that’s always our busiest time on all our bodies of water. People are ready to get out after a long winter,” said Conservation Police Capt. John Williamson.
“We’ll have special patrols during the weekend at Clinton Lake and Lake Shelbyville,” said Williamson. “Our main focus is safety.”
Other agencies will be on the lookout, too, whether it’s the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville or the McLean County Sheriff’s Department at Evergreen Lake, north of Bloomington.
It’s not a game of “gotcha.” Their biggest concern is keeping everyone safe and aware of the rules.
“If a CPO stops you, it doesn’t necessarily mean you did anything wrong. It’s a safety check,” Conservation Police Officer Noah Workman said, while riding on a patrol boat Tuesday at Clinton Lake. “It’s an educational thing for me ... my favorite part of the job."
During a safety check, Workman said, “I always start with things that float.”
Do you have a properly sized, Coast Guard-approved, serviceable, accessible life jacket for each person on board?
Do you have a Type 4 throwable flotation device, such as a life ring or special seat cushion?
Next are "things that could explode,” he said.
If the boat has a motor, is the battery properly covered?
Do you have a Coast Guard-approved fire extinguisher? A kitchen-type extinguisher doesn’t count.
Is the fire extinguisher operational, or has it discharged from rolling around on the deck or being dropped a few times?
After that comes a check for miscellaneous required items, such as a signaling device, proper running lights and an engine-cutoff switch that’s worn by the operator of a motorized boat.
The engine-cutoff or kill switch is designed to turn off the engine if the operator falls overboard or is thrown from the proper operating position.
Patrols also are on the lookout for people operating a boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Williams recommends having a designated operator, like a designated driver, who isn’t drinking.
Williamson said, “The most prevalent problem is life jackets.”
Terry Arthur of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary said he has asked to see people’s life jackets “and they hand you these things and they’re still in the plastic packaging.”
In Illinois, life jackets are only required to be worn if you are a child under 13 or on a personal watercraft, such as a Jet Ski, at any age. But Williamson, Williams, Workman and Arthur all recommended wearing a life jacket any time you are in a boat.
The Illinois Recreation Boating Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, recorded 21 boating deaths on Illinois waters. Of the 21 fatalities, 15 may have survived if they had worn their life jackets, according to the report.
“Most people consider themselves to be a good swimmer and they’re not,” said Arthur. “Swimming in a heated pool in your swim clothes is totally different” from unexpectedly winding up in a lake or river.
Williams said he learned as a Boy Scout to “be prepared,” and said that’s good advice for boaters, too.
That means not only wearing a life jacket but also checking lights, batteries and other equipment each time before going out on the water, not just at the beginning of the season, he said. Also check the weather, including the wind direction and how it might affect where you launch and land.
“Keep your head on a swivel” and “don’t expect that others can see you,” said Williams.
And remember, said Arthur, “A boat literally has no brakes.”
Practice backing up your boat trailer before going to the boat ramp, advised Workman.
Don’t have a child buckled in a car seat when you’re on a boat ramp, said Williams. For safety’s sake, only the driver should be in the vehicle and the windows should be rolled down, the officers said.
Arthur noted that paddlers also are required to have a life jacket and signaling device, usually a whistle.
Know the limitations of your paddlecraft and its appropriate use, he said. For example, a small recreational kayak without sealed bulkheads doesn’t belong on the Great Lakes or other large bodies of water.
Check to see that your kayak has some type of flotation, such as a sealed bulkhead, float bags or foam blocks.
Arthur admitted that when he started kayaking, he was “one of those unknowing types who actually removed one of those” foam blocks, “assuming wrongly that it was there for protection during shipping.”
It all comes down to knowing your vessel and knowing safe practices and requirements.
“You can have a whole bunch of fun just being safe,” said Williams.
Photos: Water safety a critical part of Memorial Day on area lakes
052821-blm-loc-2boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-1boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-3boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-4boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-5boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-6boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-7boatingsafety
052821-blm-loc-8boatingsafety
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota