EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Learn how to ID wildflowers, bugs, butterflies

Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder explains how to use the iNaturalist app.

FUNKS GROVE — Have you ever looked at a pretty wildflower or butterfly or even a not-so-pretty bug and wondered, “What is that?” Like so many other things today, there’s an app to help you.

While some apps focus on specific categories, such as the Merlin app for birds or BeeSpotter for bees, the iNaturalist app, a joint initiative of the National Geographic Society and California Academy of Sciences, is all about recording observations of non-human individual living things.

The primary goal of iNaturalist “is to connect people to nature,” according to its website, inaturalist.org. “Our secondary goal is to generate scientifically valuable biodiversity data from these personal encounters."

062121-blm-loc-1explore

Chang Su-Russell of Bloomington takes a picture with her smartphone at Sugar Grove Nature Center on Tuesday to use the iNaturalist app to help identify a flower.

A workshop last week at Sugar Grove Nature Center focused on using the app to identify wildflowers. More workshops are planned in July and August. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page.

For Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder, who leads the workshops, it all started with COVID-19.

When pandemic restrictions shut down the volunteer projects in which she had been involved, she decided to get involved in a citizen science project by making an inventory of plants on her property.

062121-blm-loc-2explore

Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder, center, talks about what to look for when identifying wildflowers during a workshop Tuesday at Sugar Grove Nature Center. With her are Suzie Rogers, right, and Chang Su-Russell, both of Bloomington.

“I had no training in botany,” said Schroeder. “I was starting from stage one.”

But she did have iNaturalist and a healthy helping of curiosity.

Schroeder supplements the clues she gets from the free iNaturalist app by looking at the www.illinoiswildflowers.info website or the book “Illinois Wildflowers” by Don Kurz. The Kurz book also provides interesting information on how the plant has been used historically, she said.

062121-blm-loc-7explore

"Illinois Wildflowers" by John Kurz is a helpful supplement to the iNaturalist app for identifying wildflowers, according to Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder.

“I found something new almost every day,” Schroeder said of her quest. She wound up with 117 flowers in her inventory, 86 of them native plants.

The way the app works is you take a picture with your phone with “location tags” or “location services” turned on, then create an “observation” in iNaturalist and upload your photo. That can be done in the field, but Schroeder thinks it’s better to wait until you are “in the comfort of your home.”

062121-blm-loc-5explore

A screenshot from the iNaturalist app shows plant identification options.

We’re all drawn to beautiful blossoms, but Schroeder said it’s important to look beyond — and photograph — not only the blossoms but also leaves and stems.

Being able to correctly identify plants has personal, practical benefits, too.

062121-blm-loc-3explore

The iNaturalist app helped identify this striped sweat bee on a spiderwort blossom earlier this month along Constitution Trail.

Most of us were taught as a young age about poison ivy with the mantra, “Leaves of three; let them be.” But there are other plants of which we should be wary.

Some, such as stinging nettle, cause minor discomfort and the itch or sting will go away if you have the will to ignore it.

Mariah Myers, environmental educator at Sugar Grove Nature Center, warns of the dangers of wild parsnip.

Others, such as wild parsnip, can cause more serious problems. The oil from wild parsnip reacts with sunlight to cause reactions that can range from being similar to a minor sunburn to a nasty blistering burn.

“You want to make sure we’re always looking at plants that can harm you when we’re out doing these types of observations,” said Mariah Myers, environmental educator at Sugar Grove Nature Center.

062121-blm-loc-4explore

This wild parsnip plant along a trail at Sugar Grove Nature Center on Tuesday looks pretty, but its oil can cause a burn-like skin reaction, one reason plant identification skills are valuable.

Wild parsnip resembles Queen Anne’s lace, but it has yellow flowers instead of white. It also looks similar to golden Alexander, which also has yellow flowers, but the leaves on wild parsnip tend to be clustered near the ground rather than all the way up the stem.

“You don’t want to get too close to it. You don’t really want to touch it,” said Myers.

+6 
Lenore Sobota mugshot

LENORE

SOBOTA

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

About this story

"Explore with Lenore" is a weekly tour with reporter Lenore Sobota. Have somewhere she should check out? Email lsobota@pantagraph.com.

