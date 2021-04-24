Watch now: Mattoon Girl Scouts dig into Earth Day project

CHARLESTON — Getting ready to plant a couple dozen plants to help butterflies and other insects Saturday morning, Lyric McDonald already knew what the day's mission was.
"They need plants to live," she said.
Lyric was also able to answer a question from Duane Snow, Fox Ridge State Park superintendent, about Illinois' state insect and why some of the plants are vital to its survival.
As the Mattoon Girl Scout said, the state insect is the monarch butterfly that relies on milkweed plants to lay its eggs and serve as food for caterpillars.
Mychaela Kingery and Savanna Rardin, also members of Mattoon Scout Troop 2205, made up the rest of the trio who volunteered to do the planting at the park's Possum Holler playground and picnic site.
They added plants to the 2-year-old plot that's one of several in the area in the local Urban Butterfly Initiative project to help attract and keep track of butterflies.
It was part of the Illinois Department of Conservation's Earth Day in Parks program, which features volunteer efforts throughout the state during the week of Earth Day.
On Saturday morning, Snow told the scouts they were helping to encourage ongoing environmental stewardship as much as they were helping with the butterfly plot.
"The main thing we're planting here today is seeds in the young girls' minds," he said.
Scout leader Krista Kingery said she learned about the project when the local scout council provided troops with information on possible community projects.
"I jumped on it," Kingery said.
The troop's members are fourth-graders, so they're at the age where they can understand why volunteering is important, she said. They also learned that they're helping address the declining populations of pollinator insects, she added.
"It's important to keep up on the environment and learn about the environment," Kingery said.
Snow said a group of students from Chrisman High School were at the park earlier in the week and planted about 275 plants at the Possum Holler site and other locations in the park.
Saturday's event marked the fourth year Fox Ridge has conducted an activity in conjunction with Earth Day in the Parks. The state's been doing the program longer, but Snow said he wanted the park to be part of it when he became its superintendent four years ago.
"Involving the youth in conservation is of the utmost importance," Snow said. "It's our future."
He said it would have been difficult for the park to add as many plants as it did without the volunteers or without the state department helping find volunteer groups and providing money for plants.
The Fox Ridge Foundation, which raises money for the park, paid for seeds for when the plot was started, Snow said.