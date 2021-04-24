Watch now: Mattoon Girl Scouts dig into Earth Day project

On Saturday morning, Snow told the scouts they were helping to encourage ongoing environmental stewardship as much as they were helping with the butterfly plot.

"The main thing we're planting here today is seeds in the young girls' minds," he said.

Scout leader Krista Kingery said she learned about the project when the local scout council provided troops with information on possible community projects.

"I jumped on it," Kingery said.

The troop's members are fourth-graders, so they're at the age where they can understand why volunteering is important, she said. They also learned that they're helping address the declining populations of pollinator insects, she added.

"It's important to keep up on the environment and learn about the environment," Kingery said.

Snow said a group of students from Chrisman High School were at the park earlier in the week and planted about 275 plants at the Possum Holler site and other locations in the park.

Saturday's event marked the fourth year Fox Ridge has conducted an activity in conjunction with Earth Day in the Parks. The state's been doing the program longer, but Snow said he wanted the park to be part of it when he became its superintendent four years ago.