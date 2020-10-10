Watch now: Volunteers return to Mattoon’s Douglas-Hart Nature Center

MATTOON — Chain saws buzzed at Douglas-Hart Nature Center one morning last week as a crew helped to remove dead ash trees in the center’s kids’ play area.
The trees were the victims of the emerald ash borer, an insect notorious for feeding on the trees and that “has not spared the nature center,” Douglas-Hart land stewardship Director Marissa Grant said.
But thanks to finding ways to bring volunteers back to the nature center while the coronavirus pandemic continues, there were helping hands available for the tree-clearing chore.
“It helps immensely,” Grant said. “We’re used to having volunteers every day.”
The small group that helped removed the dead ash trees were part of DHNC’s “Conservation Crew,” a group that works at the center two days a week.
The group returned to its volunteer efforts, in smaller numbers, once the coronavirus restrictions eased up about four months ago.
More recently, the nature center began a program called “Working Together Separately” that lets volunteers sign up and then handle chores on their own. It’s a way to get volunteer work done while limiting in-person contact.
Conservation Crew member Brenda Rawlings of Mattoon was also at the nature center last week watering young trees at-risk for stress during the recent dry spell.
She said she’s been volunteering at DHNC since 2015 and welcomed the return after the pandemic “kind of shut it all down” for a time.
“It’s kind of a feeling of normalcy because I’ve been doing it for a while,” she said.
For the volunteers, “a lot of it is morale” because they know one another and are used to seeing each other regularly,” said Malina Przygoda, the nature center’s volunteer coordinator.
“We get a lot more done because we have that manpower,” she added. “As much as you can with COVID, the work’s kept up.”
With “Working Together Separately,” volunteers can go to the nature center’s website, dhnature.org, and find links to that program and others.
There are a variety of projects available, including what the website describes as “making the best of the situation” by painting decorations on the stumps of the ash trees that have been removed.
There are other projects that address animal habitat, native plants and care of the nature center’s grounds.
Volunteers can sign up for certain times to do the work and the DHNC staff makes sure tools and other materials needed are ready when the volunteers arrive.
“We wanted to open it to the community,” Przygoda said. “It’s worked really well.”
She said there presently about 100 people volunteering at the center. That’s “relatively low” – around 300 is more typical – but those who are volunteering do so “fairly consistently,” she said.
