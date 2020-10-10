Watch now: Volunteers return to Mattoon’s Douglas-Hart Nature Center

Conservation Crew member Brenda Rawlings of Mattoon was also at the nature center last week watering young trees at-risk for stress during the recent dry spell.

She said she’s been volunteering at DHNC since 2015 and welcomed the return after the pandemic “kind of shut it all down” for a time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s kind of a feeling of normalcy because I’ve been doing it for a while,” she said.

For the volunteers, “a lot of it is morale” because they know one another and are used to seeing each other regularly,” said Malina Przygoda, the nature center’s volunteer coordinator.

“We get a lot more done because we have that manpower,” she added. “As much as you can with COVID, the work’s kept up.”

With “Working Together Separately,” volunteers can go to the nature center’s website, dhnature.org, and find links to that program and others.