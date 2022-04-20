 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young hunters harvest 1,258 turkeys during 2022 youth turkey season

SPRINGFIELD – Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,258 birds during the 2022 Illinois youth turkey season March 26-27 and April 2-3.

In 2021, a total of 1,304 turkeys were taken. The record total was set in 2020 when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.

This year, a total of 5,032 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 5,589 in 2020. The top five counties for harvest during the 2022 youth season were Jefferson (54), Randolph (45), Marion (44), Adams (36) and Pope (30).

Illinois youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures for local counties, with numbers from 2022 and 2021, are:

Champaign: 0, 2

Clark: 21, 18

Coles: 4, 2

Cumberland: 3, 8

DeWitt: 0, 2

Edgar: 3, 6

Effingham: 13, 25

Fayette: 19, 44

Jasper: 19, 13

Macon: 4, 7

Moultrie: 1, 1

Piatt: 1, 0

Shelby: 21, 16

