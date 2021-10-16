Youth Conference and Embarras Volunteer Stewards team up to improve Lafferty Park

CHARLESTON — The annual Youth Conference for the Champaign Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints helped improve Lafferty Park in Charleston by removing invasive species on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Area faith groups were invited to participate to help develop unity within the community. Ultimately, the event was supported by youth and adults from Mahomet, Champaign, Urbana, Paris, Mattoon and Charleston.

Together with and under the direction of the Embarras Volunteer Stewards, led by Larry Thorsen, the volunteers helped identify the invasive species, cut and treated the plants and hauled away the debris.

Afterwards, several learned about plant identification from Kenton Macy, a retired USDA wildlife biologist and Embarras Volunteer Steward.

Other groups involved include the Charleston School District, from whom they were able to obtain restroom facilities, and The City of Charleston, Parks and Maintenance Department under the supervision of C.J. Applegate.

The Embarras Volunteer Stewards works Saturday mornings to remove invasive species and improve parks in and around Coles County. Contact them at embarrasstewards.org for more information.

