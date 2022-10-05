Youth deer hunt to close some Lake Shelbyville rec areas this weekend

LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a youth deer hunt at Lake Shelbyville on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9.

The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas previously closed for the season.

As a safety precaution Lone Point Campground and Whitley Creek Recreation Areas, excluding the boat ramps and all of Wilborn Creek, Sullivan Beach, and Opossum Creek Recreation Areas will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 2 p.m. Oct. 7 to 8 p.m., Oct. 9.

These closings include boat ramps located within Opossum Creek and Wilborn Creek Recreation Areas. Ramps remaining open during this period include those in Dam West, Lone Point, Lithia Springs, Whitley Creek and Bo Wood Recreation Areas, Wolf Creek and Eagle Creek State Parks and all secondary ramps.

For more information contact the Lake Shelbyville Environmental Stewardship Department at 217-774-3951 Ext. 7049.