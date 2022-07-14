Pageants to crown 2022 Bagelfest royalty

MATTOON — The next batch of royalty will be crowned Saturday, July 16, when more than three dozen contestants gather for the annual Miss Bagelfest Pageants.

“This marks my 10th year being the director of the Bagelfest Pageant and the turnout of girls is absolutely amazing,” said Heather Fitt.

The Little Miss Bagelfest pageant (ages 5-7) is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., followed by the Preteen (8-10), Junior Miss (11-14) and Miss Teen (15-17) pageants starting at 2:30 p.m. at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave E.

Fitt has been joined this year by co-director Michelle Fuller. “She has been absolutely amazing,” Fitt said. “She jumped right in helping the girls learn their dance, speeches, and their walks.”

All of the contestants will take part in an interview. The Little Miss contestants will come together to sing a song, while the Preteen contestants will come together for a dance routine. The Junior Miss contestants will present speeches about themselves, while the Teen contestants will present speeches revolving around Camp Bagelfest, this year’s theme.

“They became very creative this year with their speeches,” Fitt said. Topics include Camp New Hope, ghost stories around a campfire, and even being lost in the woods while camping.

Fitt said additional awards, like best personality, prettiest dress and prettiest smile, have been added.

Members of the Miss Bagelfest court will be featured in the Bagelfest parade that will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23.