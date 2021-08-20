Paintball gun leads to Mattoon man's arrest, police say

MATTOON — A man has been charged in court after allegedly waving a paintball gun that had been altered to look like a real firearm in his Mattoon neighborhood and threatening to kill an arresting police officer.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed a felony charge of threatening a public official and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon against Leonard C. Stafford Jr., 45, on Friday after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Stafford was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Second Street, which is in the Pine Acres subdivision.

The release said officers responded to the area after receiving a complaint of a man waving a firearm in the air. The release said the arriving officers found Stafford allegedly in possession of a paintball gun that had been altered to look like a real firearm.

After Stafford was taken into custody, he allegedly refused to cooperate during the booking process and threatened great bodily harm and death toward an arresting officer. He was transported to the Coles County jail.

During a court hearing on Friday, bond was set at a level at which Stafford would need to post $40,000 bond in order to be released from custody. Coles County Public Defender Anthony Ortega was appointed to represent Stafford, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

