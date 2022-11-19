People of the Year
Best Bartender
- Jennifer Rieck, Spankys - Winner
- Tammy Bell, Ikes - Favorite
- Averi Ridgway, Buffalo Wild Wings - Favorite
Best Car Salesman
- Cindy Boyer, KC Summers - Winner
- Tony Aghaei, KC Summers Toyota - Favorite
- Isaac Clodfelder, KC summers - Favorite
Best Hair Stylist
- Julie Miller, Just Julie's - Winner
- Mackenzie Alwardt, Sapphire Salon and Spa - Favorite
- Kayla Gilbert, Eclipse Studio, Charleston - Favorite
Best Handyman
- Nick Taylor - Winner
- Blake Babbs. Reliable Handyman Services - Favorite
- John Fain- Diepholz Paris, IL - Favorite
Best Local Politician
- Kyle Thompson - Winner
- Brandon Combs - Favorite
- Dale Ryder - Favorite
Best Photographer
- Andrea Drum, Forevermore Photography LLC - Winner
- Brandy Pentz, Brandy Pentz Photography - Favorite
- Annie Banton, The Ridge Photography - Favorite
Best Teacher: Past or Present
- Malia Smith Mattoon High School - Winner
- Kathy Clark Charleston High School - Favorite
- Kody Czerwonka, Buckeye Friends School - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!