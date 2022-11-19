 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People of the Year

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
Best Bartender

  • Jennifer Rieck, Spankys - Winner
  • Tammy Bell, Ikes - Favorite
  • Averi Ridgway, Buffalo Wild Wings - Favorite

Best Car Salesman

  • Cindy Boyer, KC Summers - Winner
  • Tony Aghaei, KC Summers Toyota - Favorite
  • Isaac Clodfelder, KC summers - Favorite

Best Hair Stylist

  • Julie Miller, Just Julie's - Winner
  • Mackenzie Alwardt, Sapphire Salon and Spa - Favorite
  • Kayla Gilbert, Eclipse Studio, Charleston - Favorite

Best Handyman

  • Nick Taylor - Winner
  • Blake Babbs. Reliable Handyman Services - Favorite
  • John Fain- Diepholz Paris, IL - Favorite

Best Local Politician

  • Kyle Thompson - Winner
  • Brandon Combs - Favorite
  • Dale Ryder - Favorite

Best Photographer

  • Andrea Drum, Forevermore Photography LLC - Winner
  • Brandy Pentz, Brandy Pentz Photography - Favorite
  • Annie Banton, The Ridge Photography - Favorite

Best Teacher: Past or Present

  • Malia Smith Mattoon High School - Winner
  • Kathy Clark Charleston High School - Favorite
  • Kody Czerwonka, Buckeye Friends School - Favorite
