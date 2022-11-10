15th Annual Band Together for Kids fundraiser to be held

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Band Together For Kids 2022

Pictured, left to right, are Citizens Against Child Abuse members Alyssa Cravens, Kim Carmean and Robyn Carr.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Once again, agencies and community volunteers who are partners in Citizens Against Child Abuse are joining together to raise funds for children this Christmas.

The 15th annual Band Together for Kids will be held at the Charleston VFW, 1821 20th St. in Charleston from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the barbecue dinner can be purchased at the door or in advance. Donations are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3–10.

Dinner is included in the donation and carry-out is available. The bands that have volunteered to provide entertainment include Reverend Robert at 5 p.m., and Moondogs from 6-8 p.m. In addition, there will be a silent auction.

Proceeds will be used to buy Christmas presents for area children who are unable to participate in One Stop Community Christmas due to special circumstances.

Members of the Citizens Against Child Abuse committee represent social services agencies that identify children and their families who will receive Christmas wish list presents.

For more information or to donate an item for the silent auction, call Kristen Bertrand at 217-512-0973.

