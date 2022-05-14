2022 Windsor High School Prom Royalty

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pictured, back row, left to right: Queen Candidates Emma Nichols and Cameron Hughes, 2021 Prom Queen Jessica Rauch, 2021 Prom King Jacob McQueen, King Candidates Brogan Bartimus and Landen Miller. Front Row, left to right: Crown bearer Isabelle Barcus, 2022 Prom Queen Karlie Bean, 2022 Prom King Jack Welsh, and Crown bearer Oliver Probus.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Windsor High School's prom royalty has been announced.

Karlie Bean has been named prom queen and Jack Welsh has been named prom king.

