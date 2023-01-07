 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H’ers participate in the Awesome Autumn Photo Contest

  • 0
Autumn Beauty, 4-H

Pictured, "Autumn Beauty" by Keshan Miller, Charleston.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Awesome Autumn Photo Contest was back for a second year for youth in 4-H Unit 19, made up of youth from Coles, Cumberland, Moultrie, Douglas and Shelby counties.

The photo contest is a multi-county activity that members can record as an Illinois 4-H Experience year-end award.

The Awesome Autumn Photography Contest was created with three age divisions: Cloverbuds (5-7 years old), 8-13 years old and 14-18 years old. Two categories were offered which included fun in the fall and autumn beauty.

Cash prizes were sponsored by Shelby County and Cumberland County 4-H Federations. DJ’s Custom Framing in Shelbyville framed the overall grand prize-winning photo.

The winners are as follows:

Cloverbuds - Fun in the Fall

  • 1st - Alexi Nees (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Beau Duckett (Shelby)
  • 3rd - Avery Duckett (Shelby)

Cloverbuds - Autumn Beauty

  • 1st - Cale Duckett (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Will Hall (Shelby)
  • 3rd - Marshall Beitz (Shelby)

8-13 - Fun in the Fall

  • 1st - Annabelle Nees (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Cooper Elliott (Shelby)
  • 3rd - Nora Ahrens (Shelby)

8-13 - Autumn Beauty

  • 1st - Esmi Small (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Lincoln Jackson (Cumberland)
  • 3rd - Phiona Beyers (Shelby)

14-18 - Fun in the Fall

  • 1st - Ashlyn Hunter (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Delaney Nation (Shelby)
  • 3rd - Keshan Miller (Coles)

14-18 - Autumn Beauty

  • 1st - Ashlyn Hunter (Shelby)
  • 2nd - Keshan Miller (Coles)
  • 3rd - Madison Beitz

The overall winner was Annabelle Nees (8-13 division) with her fun in the fall photo and the runner-up was Esmi Small (8-13 division) with her autumn beauty picture. The Fan Favorite award was given to Isabelle Morrow (8-13 division) with her fun in the fall photo.

The judge, Jerry Brown, was very impressed with all the photos. Brown is a seasoned photographer with a passion for helping others develop their photography skills. 

For a chance to see all the photos submitted check out the University of Illinois Extension Unit 19 or Coles County 4-H Facebook Pages.

