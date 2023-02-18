MATTOON — 4-H'ers from Coles, Moultrie, Douglas and Shelby counties attended the unit officer training held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Mattoon Public Library.

The training was led by Kim Morrison, youth educator serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, Yolanda Nation, Shelby County 4-H program coordinator and Jessica Hays, Coles County 4-H program coordinator. Special guests included two members from the State Youth Leadership Team, Naomi Dolan from Vermillion County and Emma Hughes from Montgomery County. Naomi and Emma shared a presentation on state and national 4-H opportunities.

The training kicked off with an icebreaker game, followed with a Grow Your 4-H Experience presentation. Breakout sessions were held for each of the officer positions including president/vice president, secretary, treasurer and recreation. Participants played Officer Jeopardy, discussed highlights from what was learned in the breakout sessions and wrapped up the morning session with lunch.

After lunch, 4-H'ers participated in a community service project making Valentine’s Day cards. Thirty-five cards were made for delivery to Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

If interested in joining a Coles County 4-H Club, contact Jessica at 217-345-7034 or email her at JNHays@illinois.edu.