CASEYVILLE — In most cases vintage postcards are relatively inexpensive making them ideal for beginning collectors. But in some cases, postcards, especially some produced between 1893 and 1950, can be worth a great deal of money. The question is how does one know?

The best way to determine the value of old postcards is to have them evaluated by an expert. On Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1, 17 professional postcard dealers from six states will gather for the 47th annual postcard show and sale hosted by the St Louis Gateway Postcard Club and held at the Caseyville Community Center, 909 S Main St. in Caseyville, just a mile north of I-64 from Exit 9.

This show is one of the largest shows of its type in the Midwest. It is also one of the few that offers free admission, free parking, free appraisals, and daily attendance prizes. Food will be available to purchase on both days.

This event will feature dealers from Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, Iowa, and Alabama, bringing thousands of cards perfect for veteran collectors, beginners or for anyone curious about the hobby.

According to show chairperson Tom Snyder, “People collect postcards for many reasons. Some collect postcards relating to family history, such as the college where dad met mom, while others collect themes such as trains, ships, motorcycles, sports, famous people, expos, holidays, and postcards drawn by specific artists. Postcards are an excellent way to document social history, and are of interest to both collectors and local historians.”