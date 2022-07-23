 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Alpha Upsilon holds 'Fiesta for a Cause' fundraiser

  • 0
Alpha Upsilon fiesta fundraiser

Pictured, Alpha Upsilon’s members Joyce Warner, Paula Winchester, Connie Geilman, Zelda Underwood, Victoria Reible, Kathleen Grissom and Suzi Coffman with Juanito owners Daisy Pimentel-Mejia and Manny Mejia.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha partnered with Juanito’s Restaurant in Mattoon for Fiesta for a Cause.

Juanito’s owners Daisy Pimentel-Mejia and Manny Mejia recently presented the check to the Chapter members. Alpha Upsilon is participating in ESA’s "50 for 50" challenge, with the money being sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

2022 marks the 50th year partnership between ESA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 1972, ESA officially recognized St. Jude as an international project.

Exchange Club installs officers, awards members
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News