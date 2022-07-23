Alpha Upsilon holds 'Fiesta for a Cause' fundraiser

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha partnered with Juanito’s Restaurant in Mattoon for Fiesta for a Cause.

Juanito’s owners Daisy Pimentel-Mejia and Manny Mejia recently presented the check to the Chapter members. Alpha Upsilon is participating in ESA’s "50 for 50" challenge, with the money being sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.