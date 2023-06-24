MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently held its Spring Banquet at the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow building.

Dinner was planned, created and served by the culinary students under the direction of Matt Jacobs.

Perfect Attendance Awards were presented to members Linda Schilling, Joyce Warner, Paula Winchester and Kathleen Grissom.

‘Alphie’ Awards (members going above and beyond their membership commitments) were presented to Michelle Skinlo, Joyce Warner and Kathleen Grissom.

Illinois State Council President Misty Evans installed their 2023-2024 Recording Secretary Kathy Brown, along with current Officers Kathleen Grissom, president, and Suzi Coffman, treasurer. Absent was incoming Vice President Sherri Harper, who will be installed in June.

Alpha Upsilon is the oldest Epsilon Sigma Alpha Chapter in the State of Illinois, a service and philanthropic organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, Hope for Heroes and, locally, Camp New Hope.

The Chapter holds fundraising projects for the Traffic Stop for St. Jude, Selling Drinks for Bagelfest, their annual Back to School Rummage Sale and collecting socks for the One Stop Community Christmas. They also, annually, recognize our local Police and Fire Departments with the distribution of cookies.

Those interested in learning more about ESA and Alpha Upsilon should contact Membership Chair Sherri Harper at 217-254-3088 or Grissom at 217-848-2774.