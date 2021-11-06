 Skip to main content
Alpha Upsilon presents cookies to Mattoon Fire Department

Alpha Upsilon, Cookies

Presenting the cookies from Alpha Upsilon are Suzi Coffman, Paula Winchester and Joyce Warner. Accepting for the Mattoon Fire Department are Blair Bookland, Donald Seibert, Melvin Pierce, Rocky Reynolds, Jason Root, Trent Coy snd Mike Romine.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha presented cookies to the Mattoon Fire Department in October during Fire Prevention Week.

This is an annual event in appreciation of their dedication to the citizens of Mattoon and the surrounding areas. The organization has been donating cookies to the fire department for over 47 years.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international philanthropic organization that works for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals and Camp New Hope.

Learn more about Alpha Upsilon by contacting President Paula Winchester at 217-235-1974 or Vice President Vicki Reible at 217-246-6753.

