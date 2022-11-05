Alpha Upsilon presents cookies to Mattoon Fire Department

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alpha Upsilon Cookie Donation

Pictured are Donald Siebert, Kathleen Grissom, Joyce Warner, Linda Schilling, Paula Winchester and Jed Donaldson.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha presented cookies to the Mattoon Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 10-14.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss recalls being with a group of Mattoon Fire Department crew members that attended a funeral for a fallen New York firefighter after the Sept. 11 attacks. READ MORE HERE.

The Chapter presented the cookies in appreciation of the firefighters' dedication to Mattoon and surrounding areas.

Those interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic service organization, they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

