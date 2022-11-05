Alpha Upsilon presents cookies to Mattoon Fire Department

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha presented cookies to the Mattoon Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 10-14.
The Chapter presented the cookies in appreciation of the firefighters' dedication to Mattoon and surrounding areas.
Those interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic service organization, they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.
