MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon recently presented cookies to the Mattoon Police Department in recognition and appreciation of their dedication to the citizens of Mattoon and the surrounding areas.

The Epsilon Sigma Alpha chapter has been donating cookies to law enforcement members for over 50 years.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international philanthropic and service organization that volunteer’s for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, Hope for Heroes and, locally, to Camp New Hope.

Those interested in learning more about Alpha Upsilon should contact Chapter President Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.