Ameren Illinois linemen take home honors at International Lineman's Rodeo

Lineman Event

Ameren Illinois Journeymen Linemen from left, Clint Dasenbrock, Jason Kenter and Blake Mette finished in third place in the timed, pole climbing event at the International Lineman's Rodeo. Oct. 14-15 in Overland Park, Kansas.

 Submitted photo

CHAMPAIGN — A three-man team representing Ameren Illinois' Mattoon and Effingham operating centers, respectively, took third place honors in the journeyman lineman pole climb event at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas.

Journeymen linemen Jason Kenter of Mattoon, Blake Mette of Mattoon and Clint Dasenbrock of Effingham finished third overall in the timed, pole climbing competition. Ameren Illinois had six other teams finish in the top 15, along with two apprentices who finish in the top 15 in individual events.

Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

The event featured more than 1,100 participants, 242 journeyman teams and 366 apprentices, competing from across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Jamaica. The competition gives the linemen an opportunity to showcase their skills, promote safety and raise public awareness.

Clint Dasenbrock

Jason Kenter

Blake Mette

