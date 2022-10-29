Ameren Illinois linemen take home honors at International Lineman's Rodeo

CHAMPAIGN — A three-man team representing Ameren Illinois' Mattoon and Effingham operating centers, respectively, took third place honors in the journeyman lineman pole climb event at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas.

Journeymen linemen Jason Kenter of Mattoon, Blake Mette of Mattoon and Clint Dasenbrock of Effingham finished third overall in the timed, pole climbing competition. Ameren Illinois had six other teams finish in the top 15, along with two apprentices who finish in the top 15 in individual events.