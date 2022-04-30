American Legion Americanism Essay contest winner announced

MATTOON — Mattoon American Legion Auxiliary Unit 88 recently awarded first place in the Americanism Essay contest to Madeline Landrus, eighth grade student at Mattoon Middle School.

The title of her essay was "Patriotism: How We Are More Alike Than Different."

Madeline was presented a check and read her essay at the March meeting of the Auxiliary at the American Legion. Her essay has been forwarded to the District Auxiliary for further competition.