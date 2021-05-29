 Skip to main content
American Legion Auxiliary Members place flags at cemeteries
Strasburg American Legion Flags 2021

Pictured, Strasburg American Legion members, auxiliary members and junior members helping to place flags in cemeteries for Memorial Day, front row, left to right, Riddick Reed, Shae Vonderheide, Adeline Brown, Reed Smith, and Aubrey Brown. Back Row: Skylar Vonderheide, Anna Brown, Linda Oakley, Grace Vonderheide, Cinda Held Abby Brown and Charlene Telgmann.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — Ten members of Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit No. 289 traveled to five area cemeteries on Saturday, May 21, and placed 213 flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Auxiliary places the flags a week before Memorial Day to allow early visitors to see the flags on the graves of their loved ones.

Eighty-one flags were placed at St. Paul’s Cemetery; 83 flags at Grace Cemetery; 43 flags at Richland Cemetery; four at Wade Cemetery and two at Lookout Cemetery.

Auxiliary members assisting with the placement of the flags included Cinda Held, Charlene Telgmann, Skylar Vonderheide, Grace Vonderheide, and Linda Oakley, and Junior members Abby, Anna, Aubrey, Adeline Brown and Shae Vonderheide. Also assisting were Reed Smith, Riddick Reed and Ed Held.

